Heat Stay Alive, Rally to Top Cavaliers 124-121 in OT
Tyler Johnson scored 24 points, including the game's final four from the foul line, and the Miami Heat remained alive in the postseason chase by rallying to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121 on Monday night. Hassan Whiteside scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for Miami, which would have been eliminated with a loss.
