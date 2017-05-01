Grizzlies' Vince Carter says he wants to play until he's 42 years old
At 40 years old, Vince Carter is already the oldest player in the NBA , but he doesn't plan on relinquishing that title just yet. The veteran small forward, who just finished his 19th season, said Friday during the Grizzlies ' exit interviews that he would like to keep playing for at least two more years.
