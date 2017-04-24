Grizzlies.com: Leonard Evolves As Playmaker In Series
Two takeaways from the Grizzlies' Game 5 loss in San Antonio and a look ahead to Thursday's showdown at FedExForum for a shot to force a winner-take-all Game 7 against the Spurs. Considering how Marc Gasol has already dropped a playoff career-high 32 points in the series opener and delivered the game-winning dagger in Game 4, it might seem unfair to suggest the Grizzlies' franchise center isn't doing enough to assert himself at an elite level against the Spurs.
