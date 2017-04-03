Grizzlies 101, Knicks 88: Scenes from Kyle O'Quinn's intra-squad karate practice
The New York Knicks made it close - disturbingly close - in the third quarter, but a fourth-quarter three-point barrage from ye olde Vince Carter, coupled with some valiant tank-ball from Kyle O'Quinn, helped the Grizzlies to a 101-88 win. Maurice Ndour scored the first 7 points of the game and led the team in scoring for much of the game.
