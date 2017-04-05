Green, Ginobili wona t play against L...

Green, Ginobili wona t play against Lakers

Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Shooting guard Danny Green will miss his third straight game Wednesday night with a left quad contusion, the Spurs announced. The Spurs will also be without backup guard Manu Ginobili and rookie point guard Dejounte Murray when they host the Lakers in the second of a back-to-back set, according to the club's injury report released Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago, IL

