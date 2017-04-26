Game 5: Spurs 116, Grizzlies 103: Home Cooking
The home team hasn't lost a game in this series yet. On Tuesday night the role players for the Spurs who didn't play well in Memphis finally snapped out of it, and the Grizzlies got nothing from players not names Mike Conley or Marc Gasol .
