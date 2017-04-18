Game 4 Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

Despite what you may have heard about the Golden State Warriors and last year's Finals, 3-1 series leads are still a good thing, and markedly better than 2-2 ties. Deep down, the Spurs know this and, with the need to make adjustments for the first time, must also muster a sharper performance on both sides of the floor in order to get the job done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pounding the Rock.