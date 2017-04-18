Game 2 Recap: Spurs 96, Grizzlies 82

The Memphis Flyer

We know by now that the Grizzlies are creatures of habit, and so in Game 2, they did what they've done for years now, time after time after time: they found themselves down 30, decided to start fighting at halftime, closed the gap to single digits, and then got so worn down that they couldn't withstand the inevitable counterpunch. After their worst first half performance in months, two quarters so bad I was looking up animated GIFs of building implosions to use on Twitter: ...the Grizzlies came out in the second half with a different look.

