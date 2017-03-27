Celtics stay atop East, beat Knicks 1...

Celtics stay atop East, beat Knicks 110-94 for 50th win new

9 hrs ago

Thomas scored 19 points in just 24 minutes and the Celtics remained atop the Eastern Conference, beating the New York Knicks 110-94 on Sunday. "I've never won 50 games in my NBA career, so definitely was an individual goal of mine coming into this season to win 50 games and I'm just glad we got to that," Thomas said.

