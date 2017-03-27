Celtics stay atop East, beat Knicks 110-94 for 50th win
Isaiah Thomas scored 19 points in just 24 minutes and the Boston Celtics remained atop the Eastern Conference with their 50th victory, beating the New York Knicks 110-94 on Sunday. Jaylen Brown added 16 for the Celtics, who will be no worse than tied with Cleveland for the best record in the East when they host the defending NBA champions on Wednesday.
