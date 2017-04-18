Basketball Without Borders coming to Israel
Israel national team and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Omri Casspi took part in Basketball Without Borders Europe as a player in 2005 and will do so as a guide this year, with the camp to be held at The Wingate Institute in Netanya during August, the first time the event will take place in Israel.. The National Basketball Association, the International Basketball Federation and the Israel Basketball Association announced on Wednesday that the 16th edition of Basketball Without Borders Europe will be held at The Wingate Institute in Netanya on August 13-16, marking the first time that the NBA and FIBA's global basketball development and community outreach program will be held in Israel.
