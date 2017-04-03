Anthony helps Knicks beat Bulls 100-91

Anthony helps Knicks beat Bulls 100-91

Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points, and the New York Knicks snapped the Chicago Bulls' four-game win streak with a 100-91 victory on Tuesday night. Courtney Lee had 14 points for New York, and Maurice Ndour added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

