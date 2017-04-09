After no triple-double, Grizzlies coach says, 'Take that, Russell Westbrook'
Oklahoma's Russell Westbrook remains on pace to join Oscar Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double for a season "We got a lot of games left and, you know, we got the win and that's the most important part to me". In a game typical of what we have come to expect over the years, both teams clawed and scratched their way to the finish line, with the lead changing hands multiple times in the final minutes of play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC