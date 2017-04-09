After no triple-double, Grizzlies coach says, 'Take that, Russell Westbrook'

Oklahoma's Russell Westbrook remains on pace to join Oscar Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double for a season "We got a lot of games left and, you know, we got the win and that's the most important part to me". In a game typical of what we have come to expect over the years, both teams clawed and scratched their way to the finish line, with the lead changing hands multiple times in the final minutes of play.

