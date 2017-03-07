With end in sight, Knicks insist they are not playing the lottery

Knicks insist they are not playing the lottery As the reality becomes clearer that playoffs are a fantasy, Knicks resist reality that the season is lost. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2nazhRn New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn shoots as Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon tries to block during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Amway Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.