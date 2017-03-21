Whiteside gets hurt late, leads Heat past Suns, 112-97

Tennis player Angelique Kerber, of Germany, hits a tennis ball to the fans during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Miami. Tennis player Angelique Kerber, of Germany, hits a tennis ball to the fans during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.