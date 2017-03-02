Warriors sign former Forward Matt Barnes
He played for Golden State during the 2006-2007 and 2007-2008 seasons, where he helped the team upset the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the 2007 playoffs. This season the 36-year-old veteran appeared in 54 games with the Sacramento Kings tallying 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 25.3 minutes per game.
