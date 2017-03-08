Toast of the Tigers: Top 5 LSU basketball players during Johnny Jones era

Tim Quarterman : A 6-foot-6 point guard, Quarterman averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 99 games over three seasons with the Tigers. After he wasn't one of the 60 players selected on draft night, Quarterman played with the Charlotte Hornets in the Las Vegas summer league before he became the first and youngest player to be signed to Portland's training camp roster.

