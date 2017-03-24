The Knicks are sure playing like a ta...

The Knicks are sure playing like a tanking team 0:0

16 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Indeed this was Tank City at Moda Center as the Knicks went through the motions of competing Thursday night. They allowed 37 points in the first quarter, trailed by 21 at halftime and predictably fell 110-95 to the hot Trail Blazers , who are zeroing in on the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Chicago, IL

