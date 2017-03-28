The Grizzlies' Bad Springtime Trip

I figured it was because his total space-cadet lack of awareness on the court and his aloofness off of it had fatally disrupted the chemistry of the Grizzlies and that was the whole problem-that was the reason Marc Gasol looked like he was having a Ritchie Tenenbaum-style breakdown, ripping his jersey like shedding layers of signature Fila gear. My thesis in those days, well-documented on the back pages of this blog, was that once the Jeff Green Problem was sent to Siberia the Grizzlies would get it together and play better basketball.

