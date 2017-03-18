Spursa Parker poised to return to action in Memphis
Signs point to Spurs point guard Tony Parker returning to action Saturday night against the Grizzlies after missing the last four games with what the team called back stiffness. Parker was an active participant in the team's shootaround Saturday morning and was not included on the injury report released by the team in the afternoon.
