Rumor: Miami Heat have not shown interest in current buyout candidates

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson , the Miami Heat are in no rush to sign one of several players that are currently, or expected to be, free agents after getting bought out from their respective teams. The Heat hasn't shown interest in any of the buyout candidates: There are maturity concerns with forward forward Terrence Jones and position duplication with wing players Omri Casspi and Marcus Thornton.

