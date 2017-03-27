Pistons vs. Nets: Caris LeVert returns with Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez, far left, defends Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond as Nets guards Caris LeVert and Isaiah Whitehead try to recover the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in New York. vs. Brooklyn Nets When: 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, March 30 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit+ Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Pistons -6 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for an open thread at 6:45 p.m. * With the playoffs now a long shot, the Pistons conclude their seven-game stretch of playing teams under .500 on Thursday.
