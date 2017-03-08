Pistons vs. Cavs: LeBron James with f...

Pistons vs. Cavs: LeBron James with five straight double-doubles

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James grabs a rebound ahead of Miami Heat's Luke Babbitt in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Cleveland. vs. Cleveland Cavaliers When: 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, March 9 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Cavs -5 1/2 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live chat at 6:45 p.m. * Detroit returns home tonight to host the Cavs, the second game of a back-to-back that saw the Pistons knocked around by the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, 115-98.

