Pistons lose to NBA-worst Nets on Brook Lopez's game winner
Brook Lopez hit a 16-foot baseline jumper at the buzzer and the Detroit Pistons dropped their second game this season, 98-96, Tuesday to the NBA-worst Brooklyn Nets. Detroit erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to tie the game with 2.4 seconds left, but Lopez caught an inbounds pass on the final possession, dribbled to the left baseline and scored over Aron Baynes.
