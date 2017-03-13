Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins to sit out game against Rockets with injuries

New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins reacts to an officials call against him during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. ORG XMIT: OKAA102 New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins reacts to an officials call against him during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.