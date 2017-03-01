Nikola Vucevic scores 25 points, Magic beat Heat 110-99

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra calls out instructions during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic, right, shoots in front of Miami Heat forward James Johnson during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.