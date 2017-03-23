NBA League Pass Betting: Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers
Portland has won seven of its past 10, appearing to be a legitimate playoff team since acquiring Josef Nurkic at the trade deadline at the cost of Mason Plumlee. Initially billed a bit of a head-scratching trade, the focus of Portland's offense has properly shifted to its backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
