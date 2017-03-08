Murray's big 4th quarter helps Nugget...

Murray's big 4th quarter helps Nuggets hold off Kings 105-92

Jamal Murray scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Sacramento Kings 105-92 on Saturday night. Gary Harris had 24 points, Nikola Jokic added 20 points and 14 rebounds and Danilo Gallinari scored 15 as the Nuggets beat the Kings for the second time in six days to even the season series between the teams.

