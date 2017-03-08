Leta s end this playoffs vs. lottery Heat debate once and for all; check this out
Have you been conflicted about whether it's in the Heat's best interests to make the playoffs or take your chances in the draft lottery? Don't be. Unless the Heat misses the playoffs and gets extraordinarily lucky in the lottery, data this century shows there's absolutely no difference in the quality of player available in the draft if you barely miss the playoffs as opposed to making it as a low seed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
