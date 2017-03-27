Kings vs. Grizzlies Preview: Grit tak...

Kings vs. Grizzlies Preview: Grit takes on Grit-N-Grind

The NBA couldn't even give us a full day to celebrate our epic comeback, as the Kings are back at home tonight to face the Memphis Grizzlies for the final time this season. This is a much different Kings team than the last few times these teams have faced off and Sacramento can no longer really match size with size; The Grizzlies will definitely have the advantage on the interior, especially if Marc Gasol plays.

