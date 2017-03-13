Kings beat Magic 120-115 to snap eight-game losing streak

Darren Collison had 19 points and 13 assists, reserve Anthony Tolliver also scored 19 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Orlando Magic 120-115 on Monday night to snap an eight-game losing streak. Tolliver scored five straight points in the closing minutes as the Kings improved to 2-8 since trading DeMarcus Cousins during the All-Star break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.