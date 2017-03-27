Heat breeze past Knicks

MARCH 29: Goran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat heads for the net as Ron Baker #31 of the New York Knicks defends at Madison Square Garden on March 29, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement ORG XMIT: 662357453 less NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 29: Goran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat heads for the net as Ron Baker #31 of the New York Knicks defends at Madison Square Garden on March 29, 2017 in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.