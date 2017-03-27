Grizzlies clinch playoff spot with 99-90 win over Mavericks
Mike Conley scored 28 points, Zach Randolph added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies clinched a playoff spot with a 99-90 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Memphis ' win, coupled with Denver's 122-114 loss at Charlotte earlier Friday night, earned the Grizzlies their seventh straight postseason berth.
