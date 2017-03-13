Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons ruled out indefinitely with meniscus tear in left knee
When the Memphis Grizzlies signed Chandler Parsons to a max contact worth 94.8 million dollars over four years last summer, they likely didn't imagine his first season playing out quite like this. Parsons has played just 34 games this season due to multiple knee problems, and has struggled when he was able to get on the court, averaging just 6.2 points per game on 33.8 percent shooting.
