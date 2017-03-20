Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons out for the season, will undergo meniscectomy
Sunday, the worst fears about Parsons' knee injury were confirmed, as Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reported that the Grizzlies' small forward will undergo a meniscectomy, and is done for the season. Can confirm Grizzlies small forward Chandler Parsons having meniscectomy procedure on left knee Monday, and will miss rest of season.
