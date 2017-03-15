Goran Dragic a vision of success in 120-112 Heat win over Pelicans

After missing Sunday's loss to the Indiana Pacers due to a right orbital contusion, Dragic allowed the Miami Heat to absorb the best shots of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins in a 120-112 victory Wednesday night over the New Orleans Pelicans at AmericanAirlines Arena. Dragic, bloodied yet again, this time absorbing a shot to the face in the fourth quarter, closed with 33 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including 5-of-9 on 3-pointers, one point from his scoring high as a member of the Heat.

