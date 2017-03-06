Gobert's reviewed tip-in lifts Jazz past Kings in overtime

Rudy Gobert tipped in George Hill's missed jumper as time expired in overtime on a play that was initially ruled goaltending and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 110-109 on Sunday. After Willie Cauley-Stein made two free throws to give the Kings a 109-108 lead with 8.9 seconds remaining, Hill took an off-balance jumper from just outside of the key.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.