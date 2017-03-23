Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks splurged on Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah last offseason only to lose more games than the Philadelphia 76ers . Instead of building around Kristaps Porzingis , a 21-year-old basketball unicorn capable of knocking down 3-pointers and protecting the rim, the Knicks signed an over-the-hill Rose and creaky Noah to eight-figure salaries.

