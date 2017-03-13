Frustrated Kristaps Porzingis unloads on Knicks 'confusion' 0:0

After fouling out late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Brooklyn disaster, Kristaps Porzingis grew philosophical in the locker room, quoting Franklin Delano Roosevelt proverbs and noting "confusion" reigning on both ends of the court. In dropping a 120-112 decision to the Nets , the Knicks fell a season-worst 15 games under .500 at 26-41, clinching a non-winning season.

