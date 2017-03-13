Frustrated Kristaps Porzingis unloads...

Frustrated Kristaps Porzingis unloads on Knicks 'confusion' 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

After fouling out late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Brooklyn disaster, Kristaps Porzingis grew philosophical in the locker room, quoting Franklin Delano Roosevelt proverbs and noting "confusion" reigning on both ends of the court. In dropping a 120-112 decision to the Nets , the Knicks fell a season-worst 15 games under .500 at 26-41, clinching a non-winning season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08) Jun '16 cathypearson 2
News Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 4
News Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 2
News Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15) Jun '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14) May '14 The Water Bouy 6
News Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14) Apr '14 lary dumie 1
See all Memphis Grizzlies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,484 • Total comments across all topics: 279,515,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC