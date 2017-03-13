Frustrated Kristaps Porzingis unloads on Knicks 'confusion' 0:0
After fouling out late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Brooklyn disaster, Kristaps Porzingis grew philosophical in the locker room, quoting Franklin Delano Roosevelt proverbs and noting "confusion" reigning on both ends of the court. In dropping a 120-112 decision to the Nets , the Knicks fell a season-worst 15 games under .500 at 26-41, clinching a non-winning season.
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
