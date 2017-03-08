Eight reach double figures in scoring as RGV Vipers take down Greensboro Swarm
Eight Vipers scored in double figures, led by Gary Payton II with 20, as Rio Grande Valley picked up a 132-109 win against the Greensboro Swarm on Friday at the Greensboro Swarm Fieldhouse. Darius Morris scored 14 points with 10 assists, Chinanu Onuaku netted 11 points with 12 rebounds, and Isaiah Taylor scored 16 points.
