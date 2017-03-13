Derek Fisher: Here's the biggest obstacle to Knicks success

Derek Fisher says that building a winning team and creating a winning culture in New York is challenging because "there's so many different things pulling at you." Fisher didn't single out any one person by name, including Phil Jackson, but the former Knicks head coach, in an interview with the Associated Press, made it clear that trying to implement a winning program inside Madison Square Garden and getting everyone to pull in the same direction is the toughest part of the job.

