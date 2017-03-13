Derek Fisher: Here's the biggest obstacle to Knicks success
Derek Fisher says that building a winning team and creating a winning culture in New York is challenging because "there's so many different things pulling at you." Fisher didn't single out any one person by name, including Phil Jackson, but the former Knicks head coach, in an interview with the Associated Press, made it clear that trying to implement a winning program inside Madison Square Garden and getting everyone to pull in the same direction is the toughest part of the job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC