Davis scores 33, Pelicans beat Pistons 109-86

For all of power forward Anthony Davis' usual dominance, a feisty play by point guard Tim Frazier seemed to turn a tight game into a fourth-quarter romp for the previously slumping Pelicans. Davis had 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Frazier's hustle play in the paint led to the ejection of Detroit center Andre Drummond, and New Orleans snapped a three-game skid with a 109-86 victory over the Pistons on Wednesday night.

