David Westa s leadership resonating with Warrior teammates

David West has been with Golden State for less than a year, but his guidance and veteran presence are clearly being felt by his teammates. West had eight points, four assists, and three rebounds, but players like Draymond Green and Steph Curry understand his off-court influence will be vital come playoff time.

