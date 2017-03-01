Courtney Lee appreciates passion of K...

Courtney Lee appreciates passion of Knicks fans

3 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Former Orlando Magic shooting guard Courtney Lee is in the first year of a four-year contract with the New York Knicks Former Orlando Magic shooting guard Courtney Lee is in the first year of a four-year contract with the New York Knicks Orlando Magic fans best remember Courtney Lee from his rookie season, when he earned a spot in the team's starting lineup as a 23-year-old and helped the team win the 2009 Eastern Conference title. "Playing in New York, it's unbelievable," Lee said Wednesday, before the Knicks played the Orlando Magic at Amway Center .

