Collison leads Kings to 91-90 win over slumping Grizzlies
Darren Collison scored 23 points and made two crucial free throws in the closing seconds to help the Sacramento Kings hand the slumping Memphis Grizzlies their fourth consecutive loss, 91-90 on Monday night. The victory was the second straight for the Kings, both over playoff-bound teams.
