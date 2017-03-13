Chandler Parsons out indefinitely with partial meniscus tear
The Grizzlies sent out a press release moments ago announcing bad news for their big free agent signing of last summer: Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee. Parsons will be out indefinitely as the team fully evaluates the appropriate course of action.
