Cavs sit LeBron and Kyrie, and Heat roll to 120-92 win

Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Hassan Whiteside had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and the Miami Heat beat the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers 120-92 on Saturday night. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving sat out for Cleveland, both getting the night off to rest.

