Bucks vs. Kings Preview: Bucks Look to Close Out Road Trip with a Royal Win against Kings
A narrow 93-90 victory in Portland last night put Milwaukee at 3-2 on their Western Conference trip, and improved their playoff odds with blown games by both the Bulls and Pistons last night. Tonight, they ship down the coastline for a trip to the beleaguered kingdom of Sacramento, where the league's punching bag franchise have lost 10 of their last 12. Milwaukee's win last night placed them in the 7th spot in the Eastern Conference, just one game back of the Pacers , and two back of the Hawks for 5th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.
Add your comments below
Memphis Grizzlies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Grizzlies guardsigns with Cavaliers <... (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|cathypearson
|2
|Tony Allen says he wants to play about five mor... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|4
|Draft Night Recap: Grizzlies Draft Jarell Marti... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Warner: DeRozan would be Raptors' best decathlete (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|After Donald Sterling's latest racist outburst,... (Apr '14)
|May '14
|The Water Bouy
|6
|Lillard leads Blazers to 124-112 win over Lakers (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|lary dumie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Grizzlies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC