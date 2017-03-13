Bucks vs. Grizzlies Preview: Bucks' Six Game Road Trip Kicks Off in Memphis
The Milwaukee Bucks are riding high, with six straight wins and a mound of mounting confidence after defeating the feisty Minnesota Timberwolves 102-95 on Saturday night. Their opponent tonight, the Memphis Grizzlies , are in some kind of funk, dropping their fifth straight after losing to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.
