Blazers lose post presence with Ed Davis needing season-ending shoulder surgery

Portland Trail Blazers big man Ed Davis will have season-ending left shoulder surgery next Tuesday to repair an injured labrum, the team announced on Thursday . Davis originally injured his shoulder last season, but he told reporters that it was aggravated in a collision with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid on Jan. 20, per The Oregonian 's Joe Freeman .

